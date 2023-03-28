A man stabbed his friend to death following a dispute at a house party in Ross-on-Wye.

Kestutis Lekunas was found guilty of murder at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday for the death of Nerijus Liukpetris, 40.

An argument had broken out between the pair after they had stepped outside the address in Bluebell Close on 2 October last year, police said.

Mr Liukpetris then assaulted Lekunas, the West Mercia force added.

During the murder trial, the court heard Lekunas returned to the house to retrieve a knife then fatally stabbed his friend in the neck.

The 36-year-old is due to be sentenced on 27 April.

Det Insp Steve Cook said: "Although this was an isolated incident, it highlights the devastating impact that knife crime can have."