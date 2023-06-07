A new £500m hospital building in Sussex is ready to open its doors to the public.

The development at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, has taken 15 years and is the first stage of the hospital's re-build.

Outpatients will begin receiving treatment at the Louisa Martindale building from 12 June, with more seriously ill patients arriving towards the end of the month.

It will replace the oldest acute ward building in the NHS, the Barry Building, which opened in 1828.