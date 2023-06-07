New £500m hospital building ready to open
At a glance
The Louisa Martindale building in Brighton has taken 15 years to complete
It will replace the Barry building which was built in 1828
The new building is 11 storeys and has 40 wards
A new £500m hospital building in Sussex is ready to open its doors to the public.
The development at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, has taken 15 years and is the first stage of the hospital's re-build.
Outpatients will begin receiving treatment at the Louisa Martindale building from 12 June, with more seriously ill patients arriving towards the end of the month.
It will replace the oldest acute ward building in the NHS, the Barry Building, which opened in 1828.
Dr George Findlay, Chief Executive of University Hospitals Sussex, said: "Whilst the Barry building has been a great place for patients to receive care it's environment is not fit for purpose.
"Each new bed will have five times as much space. Patients will have much more dignity and privacy."
The 11-storey building will house more than 40 wards and has a reception area 20 times the size of the existing one.
Dr Bhaskar Ganai, consultant radiologist, said: "It's so much bigger and brighter than what we currently have.
"It is purpose-built and designed for the 21st century and beyond."
The hospital said 65% of the beds would be in single rooms with en-suite facilities.
The final services to move will be neuroscience outpatients from Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath, as well as the intensive therapy unit.
