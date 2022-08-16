A man has suffered life-changing injuries after violence broke out outside a pub in Leicestershire.

Police said the disorder outside the Bull's Head Pub in Lutterworth Road, Blaby, involved "a number of people" and was reported in the early hours of Sunday.

The 34-year-old victim sustained serious facial and head injuries, while a 31-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries.

The pair remain in hospital, police added.