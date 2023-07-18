Leeds United fans have had the club's Elland Road stadium re-listed as an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

Leeds City Council placed the 38,000-capacity venue on its list of ACVs after considering a nomination from the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust (LUST) that was backed by the football club.

The listing means that if the stadium and its land came up for sale the local community would be given a chance to bid for it.

The stadium was previously listed in 2017 but the status only lasts for five years.