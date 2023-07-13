A number of homes have been evacuated in a village after a builder "accidentally dug into a gas pipe", a fire service has said.

Emergency services were called to the property in Mill Road, Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, at about 07:07 BST on Thursday.

A 100-metre (328ft) cordon was put in place and Cadent Gas engineers were called to cap the pipeline, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service added.

Cadent said it was called by the fire service and the property had been made safe, but two other homes remained without gas while repairs were carried out.

