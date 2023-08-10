Railway station's £150m revamp plans revealed
Images have been released showing what a £150m revamp of Darlington railway station will look like.
Contractors have already cleared the site in Bank Top where two new platforms, a new station building and concourse will be built.
The work, which started last year, is expected to be finished in 2025.
The Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said the station would represent "the gateway it deserves".
A multi-storey car park with electric charging points and a transport interchange are also being created as part of the redevelopment.
Meanwhile, a walkway is being built between the station's arched roofing to the new concourse.
It is being developed by the Tees Valley Combined Authority, Network Rail, LNER, the Department for Transport and Darlington Borough Council.
"It’s great to see how Bank Top will be transformed – we already have spades in the ground and the foundations of the new entrance hall and car park going in," Conservative Mr Houchen said.
“Our rail network has been restrained for too long – and this immense project with its cutting-edge interchange will cut journey times and give Darlington a station it can be proud of".
The council's Labour leader Steve Harker said newly-released pictures gave a "good indication" of the "new part of the station will mould with the old".
He added: “When complete, I am confident that all our efforts will create a transport hub we can all be proud of.”
The council approved the scheme in June last year with Alan Marshall, cabinet member for the economy, telling colleagues the station project would "help regeneration, jobs and tourism, improve connections and stimulate interest and opportunities for a thriving town".
However, critics have warned the station's new multi-storey car park could end up a "carbuncle" due to its "brutalist" design.
