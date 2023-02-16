New route for town's half marathon
- Published
A new route and rebrand has been announced for a town’s half marathon.
The Amazing Northampton Run will be held on 17 September.
The 13.1 mile (21.1km) route will begin and end in the town centre and pass by the town’s three premier sports clubs.
The event, which was previously known simply as the Northampton Half Marathon, was first held in 2013.
The previous route began in the town before heading out to the surrounding countryside and Brackmills Industrial Estate before finishing at Delapre Abbey.
“It’s the showcase of our town,” said Simon Hollis from race organisers Go Beyond Challenge.
“We’re the biggest town in England that’s not a city, brimming with heritage, history and fine architecture.
“We want the Amazing Northampton Run to show people what we have to offer.”
After leaving Abington Street in the town centre, the new route follows the River Nene to Northampton Town’s Sixfields Stadium before turning back and passing Northampton Saints’ Franklin’s Gardens.
Runners will also pass by Northamptonshire County Cricket Club’s County Ground, The Racecourse, Abington Park and the University of Northampton’s Waterside Campus.
In 2019, the race attracted more than 1,100 participants and organisers are hopeful that the new route will attract more entrants.
“It’s quite normal for big town half-marathons to have a few thousand participants,” said Mr Hollis.
“But the event has never really taken off in the past. Northampton is amazing and we want more people to come and see what we have to offer.”
The race organiser added that the town’s running community had positively “lit up” about the rebranded run.
Roger Taylor from Northampton Road Runners, who were represented by 85 club runners at the 2021 edition, said: “We train on many of these roads and paths - even the cheeky hilly bits.
“It’s going to be better for spectators and it will be fun, and in places challenging, to run.
“It has got the potential to become an event that attracts thousands of runners like other races do.”
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external