Plans to rebrand a city's hackney carriages in black and white in a bid to deter bogus operators have been approved despite taxi drivers saying they were not cost effective.

Dozens of drivers gathered outside Newcastle Civic Centre on Monday to protest against the move that would require them to fit a white wrap around their bonnets.

Council bosses said the design, to match the colours of Newcastle United, would make licensed cabs more recognisable.

However, the Newcastle British-Bangladeshi Taxi Drivers’ Association said improved CCTV at taxi ranks would be a better use of money.