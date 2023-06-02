Dozens of asylum seekers were "left on the street" following a dispute over temporary hotel accommodation, Westminster Council said.

About 40 asylum seekers were offered space in a Pimlico hotel, but refused to enter after being asked to sleep "four people per room".

The council has written to the Home Office for answers, saying no solution has been offered and a number of people remained on the streets.

A Home Office spokesperson said accommodation was offered on a "no-choice basis" and "meets all legal and contractual requirements".