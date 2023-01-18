Bus damaged in partial collapse of depot
The incident happened at the East Yorkshire Motor Services (EYMS) site on Anlaby Road, Hull
No-one was injured, said the firm
A man who live opposite said his home "shook"
A bus was damaged after part of the roof at an East Yorkshire depot collapsed.
East Yorkshire Motor Services (EYMS) said the single-decker bus was parked at its depot on Hull's Anlaby Road when the front part of the roof fell at about 02:30 GMT on Wednesday.
No-one was injured and "there has been no disruption to services", a spokesperson said.
Pictures posted on social media show a bus with the roof damaged and its windscreen smashed.
It is unclear how the partial collapse happened but EYMS said the building was 100 years old.
Stephen Rust, who lives in a block of flats across the road, said: "My building opposite shook.
"It felt like a major crash."
In a statement, EYMS said: "At approximately 02:30 this morning, the front of the depot on Anlaby Road sustained some damage which resulted in a partial collapse of the building's frontage.
"None of our colleagues or members of the public were injured thankfully and we are currently in the process of making this safe and assessing the requirement for repairs. as a result of this incident."
The company thanked Humberside Police and Hull City Council for attending the scene.
