Two people have been arrested as part of a murder investigation in which a man's body was found in a makeshift shallow grave.

Kieran Williams disappeared from his home in Sunderland in April, 2022.

The 18-year-old's body was found by police in a disused industrial estate, south the the River Wear, six weeks later

A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have now been held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.