Two more arrests in teen's shallow grave murder probe
Kieran Williams' body was found on a disused Sunderland industrial estate last April
One man has been convicted of the 18-year-old's manslaughter and the investigation into his murder ongoing
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice on Tuesday, as an address in the city is searched
Two people have been arrested as part of a murder investigation in which a man's body was found in a makeshift shallow grave.
Kieran Williams disappeared from his home in Sunderland in April, 2022.
The 18-year-old's body was found by police in a disused industrial estate, south the the River Wear, six weeks later
A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have now been held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
A search of an address in the Ford Estate area of the city has also been carried out as part of the investigation.
Mr Williams went missing from his home in Esplanade West on 18 April last year.
His body was found on a site, between the Northern Spire Bridge and Claxheugh Rocks.
He had been stabbed multiple times and set on fire.
His family had described him as "happy-go-lucky lad" who "loved life".
Two men were charged in connection with his death and stood trial at Newcastle Crown Court, where they were both acquitted of murder.
One of the men, Louis Hackett, now 20, of Fordenbridge Square, was found guilty of manslaughter, and was jailed for five years in March.
The judge concluded that Mr Williams' killer remained at large.
Northumbria Police said the murder investigation was ongoing, and anyone with information should contact its major incident team.
