People studying for a career in farming and horticulture can apply to a new fund set up by Jersey's Lieutenant Governor.

The Crown in Jersey is offering the Lieutenant-Governor’s Agriculture and Horticulture Bursaries to mark the coronation year of King Charles III.

His Majesty’s Receiver General confirmed it had set aside funds for residents looking for a career in farming.

Alan Blair, who administers the Crown's estates in Jersey, said the King wanted to create something that reflected his "values and ideas".