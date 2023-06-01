Paedophile nurse jailed over indecent images
At a glance
Nurse sends sexual pictures of himself taken in Morriston Hospital in Swansea to someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl
Phillip Hill, 54, admits inciting a child to sexual activity, sexual communication with a child and making indecent images
"Paedophile hunter" group tricks Hill into thinking he was messaging a child and reported him to the police
A hospital nurse has been jailed two years and three months for sending indecent images of himself to someone pretending to be a 13 year old girl.
Phillip Hill, 54, took the sexual photos wearing NHS hospital scrubs while on shift, Swansea Crown Court heard.
He had been tricked by a so-called paedophile hunter posing in online sex chats as a child.
A judge described him as "extremely sexually deviant" after a search of Hill's computer found extreme pornography and indecent images of children.
Hill sent the sexually explicit pictures while working as an anaesthetic theatre assistant Morriston Hospital in Swansea, the court heard.
The person using an online account under the name Sophie reported Hill to the police and he was arrested as he left work.
Hill admitted inciting a child to sexual activity, sexual communication with a child and making indecent images.
Judge Paul Thomas said Hill encouraged 'Sophie' to send him images of her performing sex acts on herself and send indecent images.
"You sent images to her, a 13-year-old girl you thought to be real," he said.
Some of the messages referred to his hospital work, he added and images "showed you in your scrubs at work".
Andrew Evans, defending, argued for his client's sentence be suspended.
He said he could engage with services in the community to deal with his behaviours and issues with pornography.
Mr Evans said: "In my submission there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in so far as he's already had six months in Parc Prison to reflect upon the decisions that he made, and the impact that those decisions have had not only upon himself, but on others.
"Because, up until his arrest, he was living, seemingly, a normal family life with his partner and son.
"This is a difficult case and, in many ways, a surprising case as this is a defendant who was in a responsible post, living a normal family life who through his own actions and decisions destroyed his character, his career and his family."
Extremely sexually deviant
Computer records shown to the court indicated Hill had been accessing indecent images online for a decade.
"Searches included sex between animals of horses and dogs, incest, Down's Syndrome and dead," Judge Thomas said.
"You are a man who for the past 10 years has been extremely sexually deviant in your interests if not your acts."
The Crown Prosecution Service's Alex Scott said: “Phillip Hill instigated and engaged in sexually explicit conversations with someone he thought was a teenage girl.
"It is fortunate that there was no child at risk in this instance, but that is not always the case, and it is a stark reminder of the dangers that children can face on social media."