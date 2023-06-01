Judge Paul Thomas said Hill encouraged 'Sophie' to send him images of her performing sex acts on herself and send indecent images.

"You sent images to her, a 13-year-old girl you thought to be real," he said.

Some of the messages referred to his hospital work, he added and images "showed you in your scrubs at work".

Andrew Evans, defending, argued for his client's sentence be suspended.

He said he could engage with services in the community to deal with his behaviours and issues with pornography.

Mr Evans said: "In my submission there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in so far as he's already had six months in Parc Prison to reflect upon the decisions that he made, and the impact that those decisions have had not only upon himself, but on others.

"Because, up until his arrest, he was living, seemingly, a normal family life with his partner and son.

"This is a difficult case and, in many ways, a surprising case as this is a defendant who was in a responsible post, living a normal family life who through his own actions and decisions destroyed his character, his career and his family."