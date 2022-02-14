Illegal metal detecting at protected Roman fort
At a glance
Several holes have been found dug at the site of a Roman fort in Scotland.
Bar Hill Fort is more than 2,000 years old and forms part of the Antonine Wall World Heritage site.
Public body Historic Environment Scotland suspect illegal metal detecting to be behind the damage.
Police are investigating the incident.
Rogue metal detectorists have caused damaged to a Roman fort in East Dunbartonshire.
Bar Hill Fort near Kirkintilloch is more than 2,000 years old and forms part of the Antonine Wall Unesco World Heritage site.
The fort is protected as a scheduled monument, meaning metal detecting and the removal of items from the site is illegal without prior consent and is subject to prosecution.
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said several large holes had been found, suggesting illegal metal detecting.
Police are investigating the incident.
'Robbing our history'
Significant Roman finds have been discovered by archaeologists in the past at the site.
Stefan Sagrott, senior cultural resources advisor at HES, said heritage crime was a "serious matter".
He said: “Such incidents of metal detecting, whether on our estate or in the wider historic environment, can cause irreparable damage to archaeological sites and impair investigation of them, potentially robbing us of our history.
"These incidents also divert resources away from vital conservation work to our sites and monuments."
Bar Hill is one of 16 known forts on the Antonine Wall.
The wall, which stretches to almost 36 miles (58km), marked the north-western frontier of the Roman Empire.