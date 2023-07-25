Residents' fears over disruptive A41 diversions
Heavy traffic is now using the formerly quiet roads and one resident said his garden wall had been damaged.
Julia Price, who keeps horses in Pickstock, said she felt "really let down".
She said she had been forced to stop riding her horses on the road because the increased traffic made her feel unsafe.
"This is where we live, this is our backyard," said Ms Price.
"I've had to keep my cats in because we're worried about the cats being run over," she added.
The busy A41 carriageway, from Forton roundabout to Hinstock, will be closed until at least September as works continue.
Keith Newton, who lives in Sambrook, said the village needed improved signage to warn motorists of the single lane roads.
"There's massive lorries coming down this lane," he said.
Mr Newton said his garden wall had been damaged due to the increased high speed traffic.
"It's not a suitable diversion and there's lots of drivers who are using it as a diversion."
Sambrook House Residential home said the potential disruptions to the business were "frightening".
The care home's director, Neil Robson, said "even an ambulance can't pass" through the single lane roads due to the traffic.
He said he was worried about the difficulties staff may face when travelling to work along with receiving supplies for the home.
"Rush hour traffic is hopeless first thing in the morning," he added.
A spokesperson from Telford and Wrekin Council said the work was "essential" to repair the road.
Improvement works include road resurfacing, new drainage systems and upgrades to road signs and lines.
"This scheme is costing over £1m and goes towards maintaining our record for some of the best highways in the Midlands," it said.
The council said they understood "people's frustrations" and aimed to complete the work within the timescales set out.