The annual air display attracts up to 250,000 people over two days to the resort.

Last year's airshow was the first since 2019, when it was put on hold because of the pandemic.

The world-class Tigers Army Parachute Display Team will be seen freefalling at twilight with trailing smoke and flags.

They are also set to perform a day-time jump on both event days.

Returning to the night flight line-up will be pilot Brendan O’Brien's Otto the helicopter, providing a colourful pyrotechnic display.

Two lit-up light aerobatic aircrafts, named The Firebirds, will also perform a range of stunts in the sky while equipped with lights and pyrotechnics.

The Firebirds will also be performing during both days of the airshow.

The twilight event will end with a fireworks display from Clacton Pier.