Police are trying to trace a man accused of sexual offences against two teenagers.

The man was reported to have exposed himself and committed an indecent act in front of a teenage girl and boy as they were walking along a footpath in a wooded area of Maidstone in June, Kent Police said.

On the following day the girl was sexually assaulted by the same suspect, in an area close to the scene of the first offence.

The suspect was described as being 6ft (1.82m) tall and of a muscular build, aged between 20 and 40 and wearing blue jeans.