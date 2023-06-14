Households across the south-east remain without water and schools have been forced to close as supply issues affect parts of Kent and Sussex.

The outage has affected areas including Rotherfield, Mayfield, Tunbridge Wells, Crowborough and Wadhurst, but South East Water have not provided an estimate on how many homes are affected.

The water company apologised to customers and said the situation overnight was "stable".

It previously asked people to only use water for essential purposes such as drinking, cooking and hygiene.