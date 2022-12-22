Plans for UK's biggest solar farm face review
- Published
Plans for a solar farm that would be the biggest in the UK will be reviewed by the Planning Inspectorate.
The 4.2 mile (6.76km) Mallard Pass Solar Farm, straddling Lincolnshire and Rutland, aims to power 92,000 homes over the next 30 years.
Opponents say it would spoil the environment for wildlife and take away productive agricultural land.
On Wednesday, the Inspectorate issued a decision to accept Windel Energy and Canadian Solar’s application for examination, which could lead to the project being granted the necessary development consent order.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service says the solar farm is considered a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project due to the size and nature of the plans.
This means it will not be decided by the local authorities of South Kesteven District Council and Rutland County Council.
Groups such as the Mallard Pass Action Group oppose the scheme, along with local MPs Alicia Kearns and Gareth Davies.
The Planning Inspectorate now has up to six months to carry out the examination.