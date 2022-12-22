Plans for a solar farm that would be the biggest in the UK will be reviewed by the Planning Inspectorate.

The 4.2 mile (6.76km) Mallard Pass Solar Farm, straddling Lincolnshire and Rutland, aims to power 92,000 homes over the next 30 years.

Opponents say it would spoil the environment for wildlife and take away productive agricultural land.

On Wednesday, the Inspectorate issued a decision to accept Windel Energy and Canadian Solar’s application for examination, which could lead to the project being granted the necessary development consent order.