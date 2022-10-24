Worn away Old Man of Storr habitat to be restored
At a glance
Soil erosion is to be tackled at one of Skye's famous landmarks
About 200,000 people visit the Old Man of Storr every year
The popularity of the site has seen areas of habitat trampled and worn away
Measures will be taken over the autumn to try and help restore vegetation
Habitat trampled under the feet of hundreds of thousands of visitors at the Isle of Skye's Old Man of Storr is to be restored.
The landscape, which features remnants of volcanic activity 2,800 million years ago, attracts about 200,000 people a year.
Its popularity has seen areas of vegetation worn away and this has led to soil erosion.
The Skye Iconic Sites Project is to use jute netting to protect plants and help them to regrow, and will dam gullies with rocks and turf to slow rainwater and trap eroding soil.
Some areas will be temporarily roped off.
Last year, the project conducted trials at the site including the collection and sowing of local seeds to aid the restoration of the wildflower-rich grasslands.
The work is being led by the Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland.