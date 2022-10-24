H﻿abitat trampled under the feet of hundreds of thousands of visitors at the Isle of Skye's Old Man of Storr is to be restored.

T﻿he landscape, which features remnants of volcanic activity 2,800 million years ago, attracts about 200,000 people a year.

I﻿ts popularity has seen areas of vegetation worn away and this has led to soil erosion.

T﻿he Skye Iconic Sites Project is to use jute netting to protect plants and help them to regrow, and will dam gullies with rocks and turf to slow rainwater and trap eroding soil.

S﻿ome areas will be temporarily roped off.