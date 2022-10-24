W﻿orn away Old Man of Storr habitat to be restored

Old Man of StorrGetty Images

H﻿abitat trampled under the feet of hundreds of thousands of visitors at the Isle of Skye's Old Man of Storr is to be restored.

T﻿he landscape, which features remnants of volcanic activity 2,800 million years ago, attracts about 200,000 people a year.

I﻿ts popularity has seen areas of vegetation worn away and this has led to soil erosion.

T﻿he Skye Iconic Sites Project is to use jute netting to protect plants and help them to regrow, and will dam gullies with rocks and turf to slow rainwater and trap eroding soil.

S﻿ome areas will be temporarily roped off.

Skye Iconic Sites Project

H﻿abitat restoration trials were carried out at the Storr last year

Last year, the project conducted trials at the site including the collection and sowing of local seeds to aid the restoration of the wildflower-rich grasslands. 

T﻿he work is being led by the Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland.

