B﻿ritain's oldest recorded town has officially become the UK's newest city.

The former Roman settlement of Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent were presented to the mayor Tim Young.

A procession moved from the Mercury Theatre to the Town Hall where the documents were presented by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Essex Jennifer Tolhurst.