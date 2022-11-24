Several cars on city street destroyed by fire
1 of 6
- Published
Three cars have been destroyed and another three badly damaged after a fire ripped through vehicles parked on a residential street.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze on Norfolk Street in Millfield, Peterborough, at just after 01:00 GMT.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames by 03.40, the fire service said.
Resident John Burgess said the fire also damaged windows and doors on various houses.
He said three cars were "burnt out" and another three damaged, including a Land Rover Defender and a BMW X6.
The fire service said a crew inspected the scene at 07:00 "to ensure the area was safe".
It added the cause of the fire was accidental.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external