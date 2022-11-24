﻿Three cars have been destroyed and another three badly damaged after a fire ripped through vehicles parked on a residential street.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze on Norfolk Street in Millfield, Peterborough, at just after 01:00 GMT.

﻿Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames by 03.40, the fire service said.

Resident John Burgess said the fire also damaged windows and doors on various houses.

H﻿e said three cars were "burnt out" and another three damaged, including a Land Rover Defender and a BMW X6.

The fire service said a crew inspected the scene at 07:00 "to ensure the area was safe".

It added the cause of the fire was accidental.