Arrest after man barricades himself in home
A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill after barricading himself inside a home in Nottingham.
Officers said they became concerned for the safety of the man and his neighbours after being called to the property in Vernon Road, Old Basford, at about 01:20 BST.
Some residents were evacuated from their homes while police negotiators worked with emergency services to "bring the incident to a safe conclusion", police said.
A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
He was also arrested on suspicion of the possession of cannabis, malicious communications and attempted GBH, and is now in police custody.
Firefighters and paramedics were also sent to the scene.
Insp Usha Madaara, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The road was closed while the incident was dealt with, and some residents were briefly evacuated from their homes as a precaution.
“Thanks to the efforts of officers on the scene, the incident was brought to a safe conclusion and a man was taken into police custody.
“I’d like to thank residents and members of the public for their patience and understanding while we carried out our work to resolve the incident.”