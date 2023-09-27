Scarborough pier's 'once-in-a-generation' revamp
At a glance
The £11m revamp includes a seafood restaurant and events space
Proposals are designed to celebrate and support the town's fishing industry
The money will come from a £20.2m Towns Fund grant
A public consultation runs until 13 October
- Published
A "high quality" seafood restaurant and public events space are part of multimillion-pound plans to revamp Scarborough's historic West Pier.
The £11m proposals are "a once-in-a-generation" opportunity, according to North Yorkshire Council.
The council said the plans were all about celebrating and supporting the town’s fishing and lobster industry.
Before they are submitted, people will be asked for their views.
According to the council, Scarborough is now the second biggest harbour in Europe when it comes to lobster catches.
The proposals include new buildings for some businesses, and the restoration of historical ones.
There would also be new facilities for the local fishing fleet, and more opportunities to sell seafood caught off the Yorkshire coast.
Shaun Wood, who runs TG Wood, a fish wholesaler which has been based there since 1970, said the plans meant it would remain a "fishermen’s pier".
Mr Wood added: "We need to ensure there is something to pass onto the next generation and by diversifying and offering a reason for people to use the West Pier we are ensuring that will happen."
Money for the revamp would come from the £20.2m Towns Fund award given to the town in 2021.
North Yorkshire councillor Derek Bastiman said: "The West Pier project is one of the key cornerstones of the regeneration of Scarborough.
“It will respect Scarborough’s heritage as a working harbour while also breathing new life into that area of the seafront for the benefit of the fishing industry."
The council will be collecting feedback through face-to-face meetings and an online survey, external.
It said changes had already been made as a result, including an increase in the number of parking spaces, and the inclusion of a memorial to those who have lost their lives at sea.
The consultation will run until 13 October.