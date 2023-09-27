Scarborough pier's 'once-in-a-generation' revamp

A "high quality" seafood restaurant and public events space are part of multimillion-pound plans to revamp Scarborough's historic West Pier.

The £11m proposals are "a once-in-a-generation" opportunity, according to North Yorkshire Council.

The council said the plans were all about celebrating and supporting the town’s fishing and lobster industry.

Before they are submitted, people will be asked for their views.

According to the council, Scarborough is now the second biggest harbour in Europe when it comes to lobster catches.

The proposals include new buildings for some businesses, and the restoration of historical ones.

There would also be new facilities for the local fishing fleet, and more opportunities to sell seafood caught off the Yorkshire coast.