A programme set up during the Covid pandemic to tackle abusive and violent behaviour from young people towards their parents is continuing to see referrals.

The Adolescent to Parent Violence and Conflict RJ Service was set up by Kent Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Scott after the first lockdown in July 2020.

Mr Scott said the programme for children aged 10-18 offers a "second chance" for young people.

Referrals to the service have continued to rise despite the end of lockdown, said Jacqueline McHugh, who runs the scheme.