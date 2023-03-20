A sword, axe heads and rare decorative beads made of amber and gold are among Bronze Age objects returning to the Western Isles on loan.

The items were uncovered during peat digging in the 19th and 20th centuries in the Ness area of Lewis.

The sword's blade is still reasonably sharp even after 3,000 years buried in the ground.

The objects are in held in the care of the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, but are being released on loan to Ness museum Comunn Eachdraidh Nis for a new exhibition opening on 18 April.