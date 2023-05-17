Pilot court to speed up anti-social behaviour cases
At a glance
A specialist court could be used to fast-track anti-social behaviour complaints in the West Midlands
The region has been selected for a pilot scheme following a report by the all-party parliamentary group on anti-social behaviour
The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner said the scheme aimed to improve access to justice and also examine preventative measures
A pilot scheme using a specialist court designed to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) is set to run in the West Midlands.
The proposals follow recommendations by the all-party parliamentary group on anti-social behaviour.
It would see complaints about ASB fast-tracked while also tackling causes of the behaviour and seeking to prevent it.
The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) said it was "very early days" but the proposals had cross-party support from local leaders.
"This proposal is a specialist problem-solving housing court that could improve access to justice," said Labour PCC Simon Foster.
"It aims to hold the perpetrator to account, to challenge and change their behaviour whilst also at the same time ensuring they’re provided with the support and help they need to address the underlying causes."
The parliamentary group was originally convened by housing association Midland Heart, which said victims of ASB were often left waiting months for cases to come to court.
"All the while, the victim is often still experiencing anti-social behaviour and living close proximity to the perpetrators they have had the bravery to report," a spokesperson said.
The new proposals in the report, due to be published later, would see specially trained judges take on cases to make the process faster.
Mr Foster, whose background is in ASB law, said it was time for a new approach.
"Plainly the approach that’s been taken over the past 27 years or so has not on the face of it been overly effective," he said.
"This is a way of introducing a new approach that I think could be far more effective because it is focussing on prevention, early intervention and addressing the underlying causes of ASB to prevent it happening in the first place."