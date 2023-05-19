A community pool has reopened after fears complex repairs might force it to shut for good.

The Lonsdale Pool in Mickleover, Derby, was built in the 1960s but has been run by a charitable trust since 2007.

Ongoing issues with its heating system meant it closed in March and these problems - along with soaring bills - led to concern over its future.

Now the trust has said it is "immensely relieved" to have completed the work and be able to welcome back swimmers.