A 17-mile diversion route set up so work to replace a bridge could be carried out has been lifted.

Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on 3 January and reopened on 1 May.

The "vital" work was needed "for the future safe and reliable running of the line", Network Rail added.

Kate Snowdon, head of communications, previously admitted the work would be "disruptive".