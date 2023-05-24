Health bosses in Guernsey are bringing in a UK company to try and clear the backlog of gastroenterology procedures.

Health and Social Care (HSC) said clinics operated by Medinet would start on 1 June in an effort to reduce the waiting list for endoscopy procedures.

The list had grown partly because the Covid pandemic caused procedures to be suspended, officials said.

HSC President Al Brouard told the States the additional clinics would "result in around 50 patients per weekend being seen”.