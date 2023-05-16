Shared boss for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire NHS trusts
At a glance
Two NHS hospital trusts will share a single chief executive as a group leadership model is introduced
The current leaders of both Hull University Teaching Hospitals and North Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, have announced they will be leaving their positions
Recruitment for the new joint chief executive of both trusts is under way
A new leader is being recruited for two hospital trusts providing services on the north and the south banks of the River Humber.
In 2022 the boards at Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (HUTH) and Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG) agreed to move towards a group leadership model.
A new joint executive team, led by a joint chief executive will oversee the management of the two organisations.
Recruitment for the position "is well under way" said HUTH, but the current bosses of both trusts will not be contenders after announcing they were leaving their positions earlier in the year.
Chris Long, chief executive of HUTH announced hw will retire from the NHS later this year.
Mr Long said: “ This has not been an easy decision but I feel that at the age of almost 63 I will not be able to provide the longevity in post that leading the transition of our two Trusts into a single group will require."
NLAG chief executive Peter Reading has also announced he will be leaving his position.
"Working at NLAG has been both a personal and professional pleasure," he said.
"I have seen our staff achieve many amazing things in the past six years and they should be incredibly proud of that; I know I am.
"Their dedication to their roles, their ability to do them with humour and, when appropriate, with challenge, is as strong as any I have seen anywhere in the NHS throughout my career."
Sean Lyons, chair at both HUTH and NLAG, said: "We are continuing with our plans to create a Group structure with Hull University Teaching Hospitals and we expect to confirm the appointment of a Group Chief Executive to lead both NLAG and HUTH in the near future."