Work to fix an unstable cliff on the side of a busy road in Nottinghamshire has taken a step forward – four years after the problem first emerged.

Part of the slope next to Rock Hill in Mansfield collapsed in November 2019.

The area was fenced off and temporary barriers were put in the road, which have been there ever since.

Now Mansfield District Council has approved £30,000 to appoint civil engineers to design a permanent solution to the issue.