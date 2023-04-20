A £10m feasibility study into extending the Borders Railway could start later this year.

Following lengthy delays, a cross-border consensus has now been reached on the strategic merits of taking the line from Tweedbank to Carlisle.

The current Borders Railway - from Edinburgh to the central Borders - opened in 2015 at a cost of £294m.

Passenger numbers in the following years far exceeded expectations and electrification of sections of the route is currently ongoing.

Calls to extend the tracks all the way to Carlisle were given a boost four years ago when £10m as part of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal was earmarked for funding a feasibility study.

But delays – at both Holyrood and Westminster - have plagued the process ever since.

Last week's agreement by both the Department of Transport and Transport Scotland to sign off the strategic case has been welcomed.