Son fled mental health unit and killed father
- Published
A man fatally attacked his father after fleeing from a mental health unit at a hospital, a court has heard.
Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was killed by his son Daniel Harrison, 37, who had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.
Harrison punched, kicked and stamped on his father during a sustained assault on 12 March at the family home in Clydach, Swansea.
He admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and was detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act at Swansea Crown Court.
Swansea Crown Court heard Harrison had been detained at Neath Port Talbot Hospital just 10 days before the assault due to "severe" aggression towards his parents.
After being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia aged 22, his mental health began deteriorating in 2018 and he had stopped taking his medication.
Harrison had become increasingly paranoid and believed his mother, Jane, was in danger from her husband and needed protecting.
On 12 March this year, Harrison fled the ward after a nurse using a swipe card opened a secure door.
He barged past her and ran from the hospital and took a taxi to the centre of Clydach before walking to his parents' home at Conniston Hall.
'Shocking facial injuries'
Staff on the ward phoned Mrs Harrison to warn her that he had absconded, and she and her husband locked all the windows and doors - fearing for their safety.
When he arrived, Mrs Harrison went to the library to phone the police and as she made the call, she heard her husband unlocking the back door to let her son in.
William Hughes QC, prosecuting, said: "She did not hear any voices or noises during the five minutes she was in the library.
"She went into the kitchen and there she saw her husband laying on his back. She could see he had shocking facial injuries."
After the attack, Harrison fled on foot and took a bus to Swansea railway station where he caught a train to London and was arrested two days later.
Harrison told police he felt "manipulated" by his parents and his father had caused him "trauma".
"He said he attacked his father punching him in the face, and then throwing him to the floor and punching and kicking him to the head," Mr Hughes said.
"He also told the police he had used a broom handle he found lying on the floor.
"He also stated he stood on his father's throat with his shoes on and stamped on his face with the heel of his shoe."
'Delusional beliefs'
Dr Harrison, a retired specialist in pulmonary fibrosis, died on 9 April from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.
The defendant had denied murder but admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
The Crown accepted the plea having heard evidence from two psychiatrists that Harrison was suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning at the time of the killing and had "persecutory delusional beliefs".
John Hipkin QC, defending, did not offer any personal mitigation on behalf of Harrison.
'Utterly tragic'
Judge Paul Thomas QC said: "This is an utterly tragic case on so many levels - a son killing his father in the family home.
"That, however, does not begin to explain the depth of the tragedy here."
He said that Harrison’s paranoid schizophrenia led to a “a significant abnormality of his mental function”.
He added: "It may well be that Mr Harrison will never in fact be considered sufficiently safe to return to live in the community and that is a matter for the clinical judgment of those under whose care he will be.”
Judge Thomas imposed hospital orders under Section 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act - meaning Harrison will be detained indefinitely in a secure unit.