A murder probe has been launched following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in north London.

Police were called to an address in Kendal Gardens, Enfield at 23:27 BST on Sunday evening to find a 16-year-old dead at the scene.

The boy’s family have been informed and they will be supported by specialist officers, Met Police said.

A crime scene remains in place and a post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place in due course.