Murder probe launched as boy, 16, fatally stabbed
A 16-year-old boy has been found dead in Edmonton, north London
Police have launched a murder investigation
The teenager's family have been informed
16 teenagers have been killed in violent circumstances this year
A murder probe has been launched following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in north London.
Police were called to an address in Kendal Gardens, Enfield at 23:27 BST on Sunday evening to find a 16-year-old dead at the scene.
The boy’s family have been informed and they will be supported by specialist officers, Met Police said.
A crime scene remains in place and a post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place in due course.
Det Ch Supt Caroline Haines said: “I thank local people for their patience as police have worked through the night.
"I encourage people in the community to speak with those officers if they have any information or concerns that they wish to share.
“My thoughts and most sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim."
Of the 16 teenagers killed in violent circumstances so far in London this year, 14 were stabbed and two were shot.
