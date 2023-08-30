New Star Wars fan group set up in Jersey
At a glance
A new Star Wars fan club has been set up in Jersey
Izaak Turner has a disability, and wanted to set up his own fan club to be inclusive for all
The group, for islanders aged 18 and over, will meet for the first time on 7 September at the Digital Jersey Academy
A Star Wars fan club has been set up with inclusivity at the forefront.
Super fan, Izaak Turner, 25, was left visually-impaired after suffering a brain injury at seven years old.
Mr Turner said he had always been welcomed into other clubs and groups, but they "didn't have the support mechanism there to support me".
The group, for islanders in Jersey aged 18 and over, will meet for the first time on 7 September from 18:00 to 20:30 BST at the Digital Jersey Academy.
Mr Turner said: "I know from first-hand experience how annoying it can be where something sounds great on paper, but then you get there and you can't actually take part, and that can be quite disheartening."
Mr Turner said anyone, even if they had not seen the movies, could come along.
"My main driving force behind this club is inclusivity, you could know nothing about it and we would still want you to come because it is a safe and inclusive space to meet like-minded people and chat about common interests," he said.
Elsewhere in Jersey, another Star Wars-themed group, Storm Troopers Jersey - which raises money and awareness of children's charities - wished Mr Turner well with the new group and said it "looked forward to seeing you [Mr Turner] around soon", and "may the force be with you".
