New Star Wars fan group set up in Jersey

A Star Wars fan club has been set up with inclusivity at the forefront.

Super fan, Izaak Turner, 25, was left visually-impaired after suffering a brain injury at seven years old.

Mr Turner said he had always been welcomed into other clubs and groups, but they "didn't have the support mechanism there to support me".

The group, for islanders in Jersey aged 18 and over, will meet for the first time on 7 September from 18:00 to 20:30 BST at the Digital Jersey Academy.