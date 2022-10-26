Line reopens after 11 days of work at new station
The railway line between Inverness and Aberdeen has been reopened following the completion of 11 days of work on a new station near Inverness Airport.
Buses replaced trains during the disruption to rail services.
Network Rail Scotland said engineers had worked around the clock to finish upgrades to the line between between Inverness and Nairn.
A new 950m (3,117ft) passing loop was laid, three sets of points installed and almost four miles (7km) of rail were renewed.
The work involved laying 2,900 sleepers and using 10,000 tonnes of ballast.
The new £14m station at Dalcross is due to be completed in December.