T﻿he railway line between Inverness and Aberdeen has been reopened following the completion of 11 days of work on a new station near Inverness Airport.

B﻿uses replaced trains during the disruption to rail services.

N﻿etwork Rail Scotland said engineers had worked around the clock to finish upgrades to the line between between Inverness and Nairn.

A﻿ new 950m (3,117ft) passing loop was laid, three sets of points installed and almost four miles (7km) of rail were renewed.

T﻿he work involved laying 2,900 sleepers and using 10,000 tonnes of ballast.

T﻿he new £14m station at Dalcross is due to be completed in December.