Devon charity celebrates 30th anniversary

Kath Sidgwick , secretary of Alphington Community Association, said: "For kids to socialise like this is brilliant, they have a space to play.

"It's great for the mums to sit and chat and the kids to make some noise."

Annabelle Milverton, a mother who uses the toddler and baby group, said: "It's just a lovely little weekly group.

"Most of us come straight from the school drop off. It's a welcoming space."

Dawn Eckhart, from Exeter Community Initiatives, said: “Alphington baby and toddler group is flourishing and is much appreciated in the community."

Exeter Community Initiatives was initially set up by local churches to help homeless people in Exeter.

It soon became an umbrella charity creating more than 25 new community projects, several of which still operate as independent charities today.

Now, Exeter Community Initiatives said it "aims to give people the right support at the start of a problem to help them keep their lives on track and stop them from getting to the point of crisis".