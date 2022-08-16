Officers are appealing for dashcam footage after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Leicestershire.

Police said the crash, between a white Citroen C3 and yellow Honda CBR, took place on the A444 in Fenny Drayton just before 17:00 BST on 5 August.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered a fractured pelvis, while occupants of the car sustained minor injuries.

The force is keen to speak to motorists who were in the area at the time and have a dashcam in their vehicle.