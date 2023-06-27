Police make further arrest in murder investigation
- Published
Police have made another arrest as part of a murder inquiry following the death of a man in Leicester.
Matthew Schofield, 34, was found unconscious in Belgrave Road in the early hours of 11 June and died at the scene.
Six men have already been questioned as part of the investigation - five on suspicion of murder.
Now Leicestershire Police say a 30-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail while investigation work continues.
Four men - one aged 18, two aged 22 and a 23-year-old – arrested earlier this month on suspicion of murder were released under investigation while inquiries continue.
A 22-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder remains on police bail.
A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender also remains on police bail.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external