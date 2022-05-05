In pictures: Top cyclists hit the streets of Galashiels

Sunshine and two swift races greeted some of Britain’s best cycling teams to the centre of Galashiels on Wednesday.

Scotland men’s rugby union team's head coach Gregor Townsend flagged both races away in the latest round of the Tour Series.

In the opening men’s race Jim Brown took his first individual series win while the women’s individual victory went to Megan Barker.

Good crowds lined the streets of the Scottish Borders town to watch the action.

The series returns to the south of Scotland on 12 May in Stranraer.