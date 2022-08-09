People in a Devon district have been advised to take a picnic instead of a barbecue when they go out after a bin lorry caught fire.

South Hams District Council said one of its vehicles had to “abruptly unload” at Torcross during the weekend after waste on board was set alight by a hot disposable barbecue put in a litter bin.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze before eight more barbecues were also found among the waste, officials said.

The council said on Facebook, external: “The quick thinking of the driver was the only reason this incident was not worse.

“We ask people not to take barbecues with them to the beach, our parks or the countryside, as they are a huge fire risk in this heat.”

It added that disposable barbecues had caused “multiple” emergency call-outs recently, “tying up valuable fire service resources”.

Barbecues should only ever be put in waste bins “when they have fully cooled, which takes up to 48 hours”, the council said.

"Protect the South Hams. Leave the barbecues at home. Take a picnic," it added.