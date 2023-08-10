Artist, 82, is gaining online following with art
An 82-year-old from Jersey has "become obsessed with painting" and has gained a large following on social media with her creations.
The artist, who started sharing her work in 2017 on social media, said she was "doing what I should be doing at last".
She said she started painting more after she broke her hip five years ago.
Ms Le Seelleur Ara said: "I felt compelled to draw because I couldn't do anything else. I used to pass my time walking.
"I just took to it like a duck to water."
She said she had attended art school when she was younger, but had recently thrown herself into art again.
When asked what her influences were in her work, she said: "I used to say Matisse, Picasso and James Thurber but now I say all the people I see on Instagram."
When asked about her following online, she said: "I've been totally surprised by the response.
"What's so nice is so many young people like the stuff, and children who have started drawing, which is lovely."
Ms Le Seelleur Ara is showcasing her work at Capital House in Jersey until 20 August.
