A pick-your-own cherries event at a National Trust property in Cornwall has been cancelled after blackbirds ate all the fruit.

Due to be held on 28 June the event was set to span over five days at Cotehele, a medieval house and grounds in Calstock.

But Laura Jarman from the National Trust said 80 trees had been cleared of cherries as they had been "feasted on by very cheeky blackbirds".

She said the cherry orchards had been blossoming since 2004, but in the last few years there had been a larger amount of cherries.