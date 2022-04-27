A facility offering support to the seaweed industry has opened in Argyll.

The Seaweed Academy at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (Sams) in Oban has been described as the first of its kind in the UK.

It has been set up with public funding to train workers and share Sams research into seaweed growing and harvesting.

There is also a seaweed nursery where seed stock is grown for use on seaweed farms.

The marine plants and algae are used in food ingredients, agriculture, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Globally the industry is worth an estimated $15bn - about £12bn - a year, according to Sams.

It said the vast majority of the activity was in Asia, but there was growing demand in Europe for seaweed for a variety of uses, including restaurant meals and livestock feed.