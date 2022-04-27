Seaweed Academy to help grow industry in UK
At a glance
A seaweed facility offering training and research information has opened in Oban.
The Seaweed Academy at the Scottish Association for Marine Science has been described as the first of its kind in the UK.
Globally, seaweed harvesting is estimated to be worth billions of pounds but most of the activity in Asia.
The aim of the Seaweed Academy is to help grow the industry in the UK.
A facility offering support to the seaweed industry has opened in Argyll.
The Seaweed Academy at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (Sams) in Oban has been described as the first of its kind in the UK.
It has been set up with public funding to train workers and share Sams research into seaweed growing and harvesting.
There is also a seaweed nursery where seed stock is grown for use on seaweed farms.
The marine plants and algae are used in food ingredients, agriculture, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.
Globally the industry is worth an estimated $15bn - about £12bn - a year, according to Sams.
It said the vast majority of the activity was in Asia, but there was growing demand in Europe for seaweed for a variety of uses, including restaurant meals and livestock feed.
'Thriving industry'
Sams director Prof Nick Owens said: “Using our own seaweed farms and the most up-to-date research, we have been laying foundations for a thriving UK seaweed farming industry.
"We are excited to officially open the Seaweed Academy and demonstrate how we can provide a centre for training, education and business development."
The Seaweed Academy will be operated in partnership with Sams Enterprise and UHI Argyll - part of the University of the Highlands and Islands.
The UK government's community renewal fund provided £407,000 funding for the project.
Last month, the Scottish government said it was working to develop the seaweed industry.