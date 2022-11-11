Thousands expected at Comic Con
Slide 1 of 5, Birmingham Comic Con, This weekend's convention is organised by the The Movie Comic Media (MCM) Expo Group
1 of 5
End of image gallery
- Published
Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend a celebration of comics, anime, science fiction, fantasy and games in Birmingham this weekend.
The MCM Comic Con runs from Friday until Sunday at the National Exhibition Centre.
It is also an opportunity for fans of Doctor Who to celebrate the programme's 60th anniversary ahead of the new series, which will stream internationally on Disney+ as part of a collaboration with the BBC.
A similar convention was held last month at London's ExCeL centre, attracting 100,000 visitors.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external