Man left with head injuries after serious assault in Exmouth

A man was seriously injured after he was attacked by a group of men in a Devon town, police have said.

The assault happened on Saturday between the Strand and St Andrew's Road in Exmouth at about 23:30 BST.

The man in his 50s was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital for a head injury believed to have been caused by a glass bottle, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

He has since been released from hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the assault.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area who may have information to assist the investigation.