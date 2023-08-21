A yacht has had to be towed back to Jersey after it lost power off the coast.

Jersey lifeboat crews said they spent more than three hours towing the 10-metre vessel to St Helier on Sunday morning.

Officials said they were called out to the stranded vessel off the north coast shortly before 07:30 BST.

The yacht was drifting with the tide in light winds before it was towed into to St Helier.